Champaign Centennial designs winning blueprint on Bloomington 40-20

Champaign Centennial tipped and eventually toppled Bloomington 40-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

The Chargers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-7 lead over the Purple Raiders.

Recently on September 17 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Kankakee in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

