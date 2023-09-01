Champaign Centennial dominated Peoria Manual 35-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.
Champaign Centennial moved in front of Peoria Manual 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Chargers' offense moved in front for a 21-8 lead over the Rams at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School.
