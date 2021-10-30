Champaign Centennial gallops past Chicago Kenwood 21-7

Champaign Centennial collected a 21-7 victory over Chicago Kenwood in Illinois high school football on October 30.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Chicago Kenwood.
