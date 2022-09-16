Champaign Centennial overwhelms Champaign Central 42-6

Champaign Centennial showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

The Chargers registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central were both scoreless.

The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.