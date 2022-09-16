Champaign Centennial overwhelms Champaign Central 42-6

Champaign Centennial showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16.
The Chargers registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central were both scoreless.
The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.
In recent action on September 2, Champaign Central faced off against Normal and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on September 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.