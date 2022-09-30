Champaign Centennial triggers avalanche over Bloomington 49-14

Champaign Centennial's river of points eventually washed away Bloomington in a 49-14 cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Champaign Centennial drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

The Chargers' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Champaign Centennial thundered to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.