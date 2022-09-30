Champaign Centennial triggers avalanche over Bloomington 49-14

Champaign Centennial's river of points eventually washed away Bloomington in a 49-14 cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Champaign Centennial drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.
The Chargers' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.
Champaign Centennial thundered to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Bloomington squared off with October 1, 2021 at Bloomington High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Champaign Centennial took on Champaign Central on September 16 at Champaign Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
