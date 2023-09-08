It was a tough night for Springfield Lanphier which was overmatched by Champaign Central in this 55-14 verdict.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Champaign Central thundered to a 34-6 bulge over Springfield Lanphier as the fourth quarter began.

The Maroons held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Lincoln.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.