 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Champaign Central stops Granite City in snug affair 18-13

  • 0

Champaign Central walked the high-wire before edging Granite City 18-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Granite City started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Granite City had a 7-6 edge on Champaign Central at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Maroons pulled off a stirring 12-6 final quarter to trip the Warriors.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News