Champaign Central stops Granite City in snug affair 18-13

Champaign Central walked the high-wire before edging Granite City 18-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Granite City started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Granite City had a 7-6 edge on Champaign Central at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Maroons pulled off a stirring 12-6 final quarter to trip the Warriors.