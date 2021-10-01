 Skip to main content
Champaign Central survives competitive clash with Peoria Manual 22-20

Champaign Central topped Peoria Manual 22-20 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Champaign Central opened with an 8-0 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Maroons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over the Rams.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

