Champaign Central survives competitive clash with Peoria Manual 22-20

Champaign Central topped Peoria Manual 22-20 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
Champaign Central opened with an 8-0 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Maroons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over the Rams.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.
Lede AI Sports Desk
