Champaign St. Thomas More topped Flanagan-Cornell 20-17 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.
The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 14-8 lead over Flanagan-Cornell.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Falcons made it 20-15.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Champaign St. Thomas More and Flanagan-Cornell were both scoreless.
The Sabers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons' 2-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Champaign St Thomas More faced off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Champaign Saint Thomas More High School.
