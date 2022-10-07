Champaign St. Thomas More outlasts Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in overtime classic 34-26

Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Champaign St. Thomas More nipped Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 34-26 to claim the win in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Champaign St. Thomas More drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op after the first quarter.

The Bearcats came from behind to grab the advantage 8-6 at halftime over the Sabers.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op enjoyed a 14-6 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Sabers and the Bearcats locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Champaign St. Thomas More outscored Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 14-6 in the first overtime period.