Champaign St. Thomas More pushes the mute button on Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 34-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Champaign St. Thomas More's 34-0 beating of Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 28.

The Sabers authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Bearcats in the fourth quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More's dominance showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More's offense roared to a 28-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Sabers an 8-0 lead over the Bearcats.

