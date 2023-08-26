Champaign St. Thomas More unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6 Saturday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Champaign St. Thomas More steamrolled to a 26-6 bulge over Farmer City Blue Ridge as the final quarter began.

The Sabers shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Champaign St Thomas More and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

