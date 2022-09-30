 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston collects victory over Taylorville 27-8

Charleston charged Taylorville and collected a 27-8 victory in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Charleston drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Charleston and Taylorville played in a 34-28 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 16, Taylorville squared off with Mt Zion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

