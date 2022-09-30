Charleston collects victory over Taylorville 27-8

Charleston charged Taylorville and collected a 27-8 victory in Illinois high school football on September 30.
Charleston drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Trojans held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Charleston and Taylorville played in a 34-28 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 16, Taylorville squared off with Mt Zion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.