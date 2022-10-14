Charleston slides past Mt. Zion in fretful clash 30-27

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Charleston nabbed it to nudge past Mt. Zion 30-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
Mt. Zion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Charleston as the first quarter ended.
The Trojans' offense moved in front for a 9-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.
Charleston jumped to a 16-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Braves fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The last time Mt Zion and Charleston played in a 32-7 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Charleston faced off against Taylorville and Mt Zion took on Effingham on September 30 at Effingham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
