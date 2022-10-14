Charleston slides past Mt. Zion in fretful clash 30-27

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Charleston nabbed it to nudge past Mt. Zion 30-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Mt. Zion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Charleston as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans' offense moved in front for a 9-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Charleston jumped to a 16-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.