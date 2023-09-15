A suffocating defense helped Chatham Glenwood handle Springfield 33-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Chatham Glenwood jumped in front of Springfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield played in a 48-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

