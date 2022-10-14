Chatham Glenwood dominates Springfield 48-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Springfield on October 14 in Illinois football.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Chatham Glenwood and Springfield each scored in the third quarter.

The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.

The last time Springfield and Chatham Glenwood played in a 39-36 game on August 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Decatur MacArthur on September 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

