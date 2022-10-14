Chatham Glenwood dominates Springfield 48-14

Chatham Glenwood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Springfield on October 14 in Illinois football.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Chatham Glenwood and Springfield each scored in the third quarter.

The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.