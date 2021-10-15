Chatham Glenwood explodes on Springfield Lanphier 48-6

Chatham Glenwood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Lanphier 48-6 in Illinois high school football on October 15.
Recently on October 2 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Rochester in a football game . For more, click here.
The Titans drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.
The Titans opened a huge 34-6 gap over the Lions at the intermission.
Chatham Glenwood jumped on top over Springfield Lanphier when the fourth quarter began 48-6.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.