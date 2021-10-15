Chatham Glenwood explodes on Springfield Lanphier 48-6

Chatham Glenwood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Lanphier 48-6 in Illinois high school football on October 15.

The Titans drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

The Titans opened a huge 34-6 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Chatham Glenwood jumped on top over Springfield Lanphier when the fourth quarter began 48-6.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

