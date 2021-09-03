Chatham Glenwood mows down Decatur Eisenhower 42-6

Chatham Glenwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur Eisenhower 42-6 during this Illinois football game.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Titans jumped on top ahead of the Panthers 42-6 as the fourth quarter started.

The Titans drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

