Chatham Glenwood mows down Decatur Eisenhower 42-6

Chatham Glenwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur Eisenhower 42-6 during this Illinois football game.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
The Titans jumped on top ahead of the Panthers 42-6 as the fourth quarter started.
The Titans drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
