Chatham Glenwood paints near-perfect picture in win over Springfield Lanphier 56-14

Chatham Glenwood showed no mercy to Springfield Lanphier, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
Chatham Glenwood opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.
The Titans registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
Chatham Glenwood stormed to a 56-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Titans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
