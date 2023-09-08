Defense dominated as Chatham Glenwood pitched a 58-0 shutout of Decatur Eisenhower for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Danville.

