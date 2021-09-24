Chatham Glenwood soars over Normal University 42-7

Chatham Glenwood's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-7 win over Normal University for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Chatham Glenwood fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at Normal University's expense.

The third quarter gave the Titans a 42-0 lead over the Pioneers.

