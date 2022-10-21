Clean sheet: Rochester doesn't allow Decatur MacArthur a point 49-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Rochester's 49-0 blanking of Decatur MacArthur at Decatur Macarthur High on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Generals at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
