Clean sheet: Rochester doesn't allow Decatur MacArthur a point 49-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Rochester's 49-0 blanking of Decatur MacArthur at Decatur Macarthur High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Generals at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on October 7, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Rochester took on Normal University on October 7 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

