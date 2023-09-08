Clifton Central finally found a way to top Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Clifton Central jumped in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Buffaloes showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 intermission margin.

Clifton Central darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes outpointed the Comets 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Clifton Central and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Watseka in a football game.

