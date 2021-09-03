 Skip to main content
Clifton Central pushes the mute button on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Clifton Central followed in overpowering Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

The Comets' force showed as they carried a 60-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Comets' offense stomped on to a 54-0 lead over the Buffaloes at halftime.

Clifton Central opened with a 30-0 advantage over Georgetown-Ridge Farm through the first quarter.

