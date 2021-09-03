Clifton Central pushes the mute button on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Clifton Central followed in overpowering Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.
The Comets' force showed as they carried a 60-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Comets' offense stomped on to a 54-0 lead over the Buffaloes at halftime.
Clifton Central opened with a 30-0 advantage over Georgetown-Ridge Farm through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.