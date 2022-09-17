Clifton Central records thin win against Westville 28-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Clifton Central's locker room after a trying 28-21 test with Westville in Illinois high school football action on September 17.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Clifton Central moved ahead of Westville 21-14 as the final quarter started.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.