Clifton Central records thin win against Westville 28-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Clifton Central's locker room after a trying 28-21 test with Westville in Illinois high school football action on September 17.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Clifton Central moved ahead of Westville 21-14 as the final quarter started.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 2, Westville faced off against Watseka and Clifton Central took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on September 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.