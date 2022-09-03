Clifton Central triggers avalanche over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Clifton Central's performance in a 47-6 destruction of Georgetown-Ridge Farm on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Clifton Central drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Georgetown-Ridge Farm after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Comets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.