Clinton barely beats Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20

Clinton edged Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op had a 20-13 edge on Clinton at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Maroons fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Redskins.