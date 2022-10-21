Clinton barely beats Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20

Clinton edged Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois high school football on October 21.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op had a 20-13 edge on Clinton at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Maroons fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Redskins.
In recent action on October 7, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Warrensburg-Latham on October 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.
