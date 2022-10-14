Clinton casts spell on Macon Meridian 14-6

Clinton survived Macon Meridian in a 14-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois high school football on October 14.
Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.
Clinton enjoyed a narrow margin over Macon Meridian with a 7-6 lead heading to the final quarter.
The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
