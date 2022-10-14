 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton casts spell on Macon Meridian 14-6

Clinton survived Macon Meridian in a 14-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Clinton enjoyed a narrow margin over Macon Meridian with a 7-6 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on September 30, Clinton faced off against Tuscola and Macon Meridian took on Shelbyville on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

