Clinton casts spell on Macon Meridian 14-6

Clinton survived Macon Meridian in a 14-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Clinton enjoyed a narrow margin over Macon Meridian with a 7-6 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.