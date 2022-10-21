 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Clinton holds off Sullivan 28-20

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clinton passed in a 28-20 victory at Sullivan's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Clinton jumped to a 21-20 bulge over Sullivan as the final quarter began.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on October 7, Clinton squared off with Warrensburg-Latham in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News