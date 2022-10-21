Clinton holds off Sullivan 28-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clinton passed in a 28-20 victory at Sullivan's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
Clinton jumped to a 21-20 bulge over Sullivan as the final quarter began.
The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
