Clinton proves to be too much for Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton had its hands full but finally brushed off Warrensburg-Latham 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Clinton opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.
Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton faced off on October 8, 2021 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on September 23 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.