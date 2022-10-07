Clinton proves to be too much for Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton had its hands full but finally brushed off Warrensburg-Latham 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Clinton opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton faced off on October 8, 2021 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on September 23 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

