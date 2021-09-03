 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Champaign Centennial nips Danville 13-6

Champaign Centennial poked just enough holes in Danville's defense to garner a taut 13-6 victory in Illinois high school football on September 3. .

The Chargers remained on top of the Vikings through a scoreless third quarter.

Danville got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-12 margin over Champaign Centennial at halftime.

The Chargers moved in front of the Vikings 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

