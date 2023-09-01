Defense dominated as Coal City pitched a 41-0 shutout of Canton for an Illinois high school football victory at Coal City High.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 13-0 lead over Canton.

The Coalers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Little Giants.

Coal City roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.