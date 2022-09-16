Colfax Ridgeview deals goose eggs to Fisher in fine defensive showing 1-0

Colfax Ridgeview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Fisher in a 1-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
The Mustangs opened a thin 1-0 gap over the Bunnies at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, third and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 2 , Colfax Ridgeview squared off with Villa Grove in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.