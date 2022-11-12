Colfax Ridgeview defeats Tuscola in lopsided affair 41-6

Colfax Ridgeview scored early and often to roll over Tuscola 41-6 during this Illinois football game.
Colfax Ridgeview opened with a 13-6 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.
The Mustangs fought to a 15-6 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Colfax Ridgeview stormed to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Warriors 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
