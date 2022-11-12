 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Colfax Ridgeview defeats Tuscola in lopsided affair 41-6

  • 0

Colfax Ridgeview scored early and often to roll over Tuscola 41-6 during this Illinois football game.

Colfax Ridgeview opened with a 13-6 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 15-6 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Colfax Ridgeview stormed to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Warriors 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 29, Tuscola squared off with Mt Sterling Brown County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News