Colfax Ridgeview imposes its will on Catlin Salt Fork 56-20

Colfax Ridgeview left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Catlin Salt Fork from start to finish for a 56-20 victory in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Colfax Ridgeview drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

Colfax Ridgeview roared to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs and the Storm each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 22, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

