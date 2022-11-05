Colfax Ridgeview imposes its will on Catlin Salt Fork 56-20

Colfax Ridgeview left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Catlin Salt Fork from start to finish for a 56-20 victory in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Colfax Ridgeview drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

Colfax Ridgeview roared to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs and the Storm each scored in the final quarter.