Colfax Ridgeview snatches victory over Villa Grove 33-26

A sigh of relief filled the air in Colfax Ridgeview's locker room after a trying 33-26 test with Villa Grove in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Blue Devils took a 13-12 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.
Colfax Ridgeview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-26 lead over Villa Grove.
Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.