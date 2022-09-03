Colfax Ridgeview snatches victory over Villa Grove 33-26

A sigh of relief filled the air in Colfax Ridgeview's locker room after a trying 33-26 test with Villa Grove in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Blue Devils took a 13-12 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Colfax Ridgeview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-26 lead over Villa Grove.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.