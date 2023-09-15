Colfax Ridgeview dismissed Fisher by a 50-18 count at Colfax Ridgeview on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
The last time Colfax Ridgeview and Fisher played in a 1-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Fisher faced off against Kentland South Newton.
Lede AI Sports Desk
