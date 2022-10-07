 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collinsville comes to play in easy win over Mt. Zion 34-7

Collinsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-7 win against Mt. Zion on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Kahoks' offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Collinsville jumped to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Kahoks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Mt Zion and Collinsville faced off on October 8, 2021 at Collinsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Mt Zion squared off with Lincoln in a football game. For more, click here.

