Collinsville uses bonus action to stop Champaign Centennial 15-14

Collinsville took all the time available, and them some before stopping Champaign Centennial in this 15-14 overtime thriller.

The Chargers took a 7-0 lead over the Kahoks heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Kahoks and the Chargers locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Collinsville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.