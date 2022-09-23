Comeback kids: Stanford Olympia finds a way to beat New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 34-15

Stanford Olympia trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 34-15 win over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on September 23 in Illinois football action.
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op authored a promising start, taking a 15-0 advantage over Stanford Olympia at the end of the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Stanford Olympia broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-15 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
