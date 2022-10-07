Complete command: Danville dominates Champaign Central in convincing showing 41-6

Danville's river of points eventually washed away Champaign Central in a 41-6 cavalcade on October 7 in Illinois football action.
The last time Danville and Champaign Central played in a 49-7 game on August 27, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 24, Champaign Central squared off with Wheaton St Francis in a football game. Click here for a recap
