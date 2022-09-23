Complete command: Downs Tri-Valley dominates Heyworth in convincing showing 50-14

Downs Tri-Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Heyworth 50-14 Friday in Illinois high school football action on September 23.
Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Heyworth faced off on September 24, 2021 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
