Convincing fashion: Bismarck-Henning handles Virden North Mac 35-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Bismarck-Henning turned out the lights on Virden North Mac 35-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Bismarck-Henning's force showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 15, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Westville and Virden North Mac took on Pleasant Plains on October 15 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap

