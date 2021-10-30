Convincing fashion: Bismarck-Henning handles Virden North Mac 35-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Bismarck-Henning turned out the lights on Virden North Mac 35-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Bismarck-Henning's force showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
