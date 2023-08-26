Dakota broke to an early lead and topped Fisher 48-12 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.
Dakota opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fisher through the first quarter.
The Indians opened a giant 28-6 gap over the Bunnies at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Indians cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-6 advantage in the frame.
