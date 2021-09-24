Danville cancels check from Peoria Manual 16-6

Danville tipped and eventually toppled Peoria Manual 16-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 16-0 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Danville darted to a 16-6 bulge over Peoria Manual as the fourth quarter began.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

