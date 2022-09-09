 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Danville pours it on Peoria Manual 49-6

  • 0

Danville stomped on Peoria Manual 49-6 on September 9 in Illinois football action.

The Vikings fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Vikings hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Danville and Peoria Manual played in a 16-6 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News