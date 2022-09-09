Danville pours it on Peoria Manual 49-6

Danville stomped on Peoria Manual 49-6 on September 9 in Illinois football action.
The Vikings fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
The Vikings hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Danville and Peoria Manual played in a 16-6 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
