Danville produces precision performance against Peoria Richwoods 58-7

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Danville did exactly that with a 58-7 win against Peoria Richwoods in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 44-7 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Danville stormed to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 30, Danville squared off with Normal in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

