Danville produces precision performance against Peoria Richwoods 58-7

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Danville did exactly that with a 58-7 win against Peoria Richwoods in Illinois high school football on October 14.
Danville drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.
The Vikings registered a 44-7 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Danville stormed to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
