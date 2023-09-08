Danville's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Peoria Manual 52-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Danville opened with a 16-12 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 23-12 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-0 edge.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Danville faced off against Chatham Glenwood.

