 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Eisenhower escapes close call with Springfield Southeast 26-22

  • 0

Decatur Eisenhower survived Springfield Southeast in a 26-22 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Illinois football game.

The last time Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 19-14 game on August 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Jacksonville in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana busts Greenville 55-19

Pana's river of points eventually washed away Greenville in a 55-19 cavalcade at Greenville High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News