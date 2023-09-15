Decatur Eisenhower dismissed Springfield Lanphier by a 46-24 count during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.